ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Governor Hochul moves from campaigning to governing

New York leaves little time for a newly elected governor to relax after her campaign. Under the state Constitution, she has until February 1st to introduce her plan for the Executive Budget. While her proposal is being developed, she also has to act on any legislation that was approved during the last legislative session – which in 2022 ended in early June—but has not yet made its way to her desk.
NEW YORK STATE
wamc.org

The Legislative Gazette #2247

(Airs 11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New is granting its first 36 licenses to sell cannabis in the state, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and the leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy