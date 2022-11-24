Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul moves from campaigning to governing
New York leaves little time for a newly elected governor to relax after her campaign. Under the state Constitution, she has until February 1st to introduce her plan for the Executive Budget. While her proposal is being developed, she also has to act on any legislation that was approved during the last legislative session – which in 2022 ended in early June—but has not yet made its way to her desk.
The Legislative Gazette #2247
(Airs 11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New is granting its first 36 licenses to sell cannabis in the state, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and the leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down.
In Gloversville, Gov. Hochul celebrates downtown investment at revitalized Glove Theatre
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Gloversville today to celebrate a pair of $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative awards. Hochul says the investments are part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities in the Mohawk Valley. The annual Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants date...
Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization
The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down. Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December. Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995...
