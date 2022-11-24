ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Tinder Box in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Looking at engineering through a different lens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Ready...Set...Shop!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
PIERRE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Midwest Mental Health open for business in Hot Springs, across the state

The team at Midwest Mental Health includes Cynthia Hughes, licensed practical nurse, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer; Paula Zuccaro, certified family nurse practitioner and adult mental health clinical nurse specialist; Tracy Romey, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified by South Dakota’s Medical and Nursing Board for “care across the lifespan.”
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
PORCUPINE, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”

17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
