kotatv.com
Holiday supply drive supports man’s best friends through Christmas & beyond
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The season of giving is here. This year, Bar K-9 helps out man’s best friend at Border Paws Dog Rescue. continue that through the holidays and beyond with a dog supply drive. The drive was set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30...
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
kotatv.com
Looking at engineering through a different lens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
kotatv.com
Ready...Set...Shop!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
kotatv.com
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
kotatv.com
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
kotatv.com
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
frcheraldstar.com
Midwest Mental Health open for business in Hot Springs, across the state
The team at Midwest Mental Health includes Cynthia Hughes, licensed practical nurse, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer; Paula Zuccaro, certified family nurse practitioner and adult mental health clinical nurse specialist; Tracy Romey, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified by South Dakota’s Medical and Nursing Board for “care across the lifespan.”
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
county17.com
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
