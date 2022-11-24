ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
REMINDER: Palm Beach County School Choice Deadline Approaching

Students May Apply To Other Schools, Programs. Deadline Nears. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for students and parents who would like to attend schools outside of their officially zoned area in the Palm Beach County School District. Once the […]
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living

Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Boca Raton, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sheridan Hills Christian School soccer team will have a game with Donna Klein Jewish Academy on November 28, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida

A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
