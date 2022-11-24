Read full article on original website
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.
To His Mom, He's a Medical Masterpiece
Hidden History: Sunken Gardens
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.
Mysuncoast.com
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
Mysuncoast.com
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
Mysuncoast.com
More morning fog, high humidity, and a warm weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog had visibility down to zero miles in some areas Saturday morning. The sun will be able to burn through in the afternoon, but more fog is likely again Sunday morning. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida late Sunday. Dew points...
Storm debris cleanup to resume in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Collection crews resume storm debris cleanup Monday, November 28, in North Port. Here are a few quick notes as collection crews resume their pickup:. Crews are getting close to completing the first pass through the City. If the collection has not happened on your street yet, crews will be heading that way soon.
newsnationnow.com
Ian’s impact lingers in Florida ahead of holidays
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian left devastating destruction as it made landfall in southwest Florida in late September. Entire communities were washed out by Ian’s heavy rain and fierce winds. Mayor Kyle Battie of Sarasota and Mayor Emeritus Craig Cates, current Monroe County commissioner, said people are still trying...
Mysuncoast.com
82° on the Suncoast, 350° in the oven!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet Thanksgiving weekend on the Suncoast, except for the possibility of patchy morning fog through Sunday. The most unusual weather will be in New Mexico, Texaco and even northern Mexico with some snow developing!. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south...
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Mysuncoast.com
A merry motorcycle ride for a cause
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT announces enhancement to routes
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making several changes to fixed-route bus service, beginning Saturday, December 3. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County. Route 2, which serves Samoset, East Bradenton and...
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US
Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County resumes debris collection Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume debris collection Monday, Nov. 28, in areas of unincorporated Sarasota County. Since Sarasota County began collecting debris from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 6, debris contractors have operated from sunup to sundown seven days a week. As of Nov. 21, more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – that’s equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
