Nevada men's basketball rallies to down Akron, 62-58, in Cayman Islands Classic

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

After trailing by seven late in the game, the short-handed Nevada men's basketball team found a burst of energy, fueled by Kenan Blackshear.

Nevada rallied to beat Akron, 62-58, on Wednesday at the Cayman Islands Classic, good for third place in the tournament.

Blackshear had just two points through the first 38 minutes, but after getting an elbow to his face, he returned, bandaged up and with a different number on his uniform to score eight points to give the Pack the lead, 59-58.

On a Run

The Wolf Pack finished the game on a 13-2 run.

Nevada, which improved to 5-1 overall, was without Daniel Foster (ankle) and K.J. Hymes (back) and had just eight scholarship players available.

Nevada made just one 3-pointer in the first half, but made 8-of-13 in the second half. The Wolf Pack finished 21-of-57 from the field after making 7-of-27 in the first half.

Game Leaders

Will Baker led the Wolf Pack with 20 points, Jarod Lucas added 16, Blackshear had 10 and Darrion Williams had six points and 10 rebounds.

Nevada made 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

Freshman Tavari Johnson, who went into the game averaging 1.8 points per game, scored 21 on 9-10 shooting against Nevada on Wednesday to lead the Zips.

Nevada trailed Akron (3-3) at the half, 24-20, after making only 7-of-27 shots (25.9 percent), including 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

More Notes

Wednesday was Nevada coach Steve Alford's 58th birthday.

Earlier in the Cayman Islands Classic, the Zips, the defending champions of the MAC, beat Western Kentucky then lost to LSU.

Nevada (6-1) returns home on Monday to host Sam Houston (6-0), which is coming off an 80-49 win over South Dakota on Wednesday.

Read more: Kansas State goes overtime to hand Nevada its first loss

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada men's basketball rallies to down Akron, 62-58, in Cayman Islands Classic

