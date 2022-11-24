ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

World’s oldest cat is 26 – and is same age as England ace Jack Grealish

By Paul Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjTCC_0jLtCnRj00

THE world’s oldest cat is 26 — born in the same year as England footie star Jack Grealish.

Mature moggie Flossie has now been recognised by Guinness World Records weeks before her 27th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvX1k_0jLtCnRj00
Flossie is the world's oldest cat at 26 Credit: Credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046xib_0jLtCnRj00
Mature moggie Flossie has now been recognised by Guinness World Records weeks before her 27th birthday Credit: Credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAVjM_0jLtCnRj00
Born 26 years ago, Flossie was born in the same year as England football star Jack Grealish Credit: Getty

The pet puss, who is deaf and going blind, has the equivalent human age of around 120.

She is thought to have been born on December 29, 1995 — just three months after Man City midfielder Grealish, who scored in England’s 6-2 win against Iran this week.

Flossie was found stray as a newborn near a Merseyside hospital.

She spent most of her life with one family until earlier this year when she went to the Cat’s Protection charity.

She’s now been rehomed with Vicki Green, also 27, in Orpington, South East London.

Executive assistant Vicki said: “She’s so affectionate, playful and sweet, especially when you remember how old she is.

“She’s deaf and has failing eyesight but none of that seems to bother her.”

Vicki added: “She’s completely with it, loves affection and has a very good appetite.

“She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal, except when she’s snuggled on her favourite yellow blanket.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vkJi_0jLtCnRj00
Flossie spent most of her life with one family, but has now been rehomed with Vicki Green, 27, in Orpington, South East London Credit: Credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4Lso_0jLtCnRj00
Flossie was found stray as a newborn near a Merseyside hospital. Credit: Credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Wales prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

England face Wales in an all-British clash at the World Cup in Qatar.England have won their last six matches against Wales - including in the group stages of Euro 2016.Wales have not beaten England since 1984 but must do so again if they are to progress to the last 16, and hope that Iran and the USA draw.England are all but through. They will win Group B if they beat Wales, or draw as long as both Iran and the USA also drop points.  Gareth Southgate’s side will even advance with a three-goal defeat to Wales.Here’s everything you need...
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact

Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
People

Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
887K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy