Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana

As Connecticut gets closer to adult-use cannabis sales, a Stamford dispensary just became one of the first of seven in the state approved to sell recreational marijuana.

Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.

"We submitted all of our paperwork and our conversion fee, which was $500,000 per location, in I think June or July," said Fine Fettle COO Benjamin Zachs.

Fine Fettle was also approved for hybrid sales in Newington and Willimantic. Executives are just waiting on word from the state on when the recreational market will open up.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says state law requires 250-000-square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space before adult use sales can start.

Three of the state's four medical marijuana cultivators have already been approved for hybrid production.

Zachs says legalization is bringing never-before-seen variety to cannabis products.

He says challenging beliefs and expectations about pot is just part of the business.

"This is a little bit bigger than just opening a new shop, this is changing history around a plant that has been demonized for a long time," said Zachs.

Recreational marijuana became legal for adults over 21 in Connecticut, on July 1 last year.