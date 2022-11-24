ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Breaking: Gov. Dunleavy makes history, wins reelection

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3TuN_0jLtCeVC00

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection with over 50% of the first-place votes cast. The Division of Elections ran the final remaining absentee ballots through the ballot tabulator, and while other statewide candidates will have to go through the ranked-choice process later today, not Gov. Dunleavy or Lt. Gov.-elect Nancy Dahlstrom. The final count for the pair was 50.28%.

He is the first Republican governor to be reelected in Alaska since Gov. Jay Hammond in 1978.

“Alaskans, thank you for voting and for your continued support over the past four years. From public safety and improving our education outcomes to growing our economy, I am honored to serve Alaskans for another four years,” Dunleavy said. He sees it as an affirmation of where the administration is going in addressing crime, the Permanent Fund dividend, and food security, as well as lowering energy costs. He said there is still a lot of work to do with food security, education and more.

Second-placer Democrat Les Gara received 24.21% of first-choice votes and Bill Walker, who served as governor from 2014-2018, was third with 20.73%. Charlie Pierce, former mayor of Kenai Borough, got 4.48% of the first-choice ballots.

Democratic former state lawmaker Les Gara earned 24% of first-choice votes. Independent former Gov. Bill Walker earned 21%. Both spent much of their campaigns attacking Dunleavy’s education and fiscal policies.

Republican former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce — who faces sexual harassment allegations from a former employee — earned less than 5% of first-choice votes after mounting a feeble campaign.

In Alaska’s ranked-choice voting, candidates that get more than 50%+1 votes do not go through the ranking process, in which second-, third-, and fourth-place votes are reassigned through a complicated system that many Alaskans still do not understand.

With 263,296 ballots counted in the governor’s race, how voters decided to rank other candidates on their ballots will be released at a later date.

For now, the Division of Elections is preparing to push the tabulation button so Alaskans will know how the other candidates in statewide and legislative races fared. That story will be posted soon.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police

Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Senate Democrats rule nine committees, Republicans get just five as the Democrat majority takes shape

Although incoming Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens is a nominal Republican, the Senate committees are dominated by Democrat Party chairs. In addition to two Democrats co-chairing the Senate Finance Committee, along with one Republican, seven committees will be chaired by Democrats and four committees will be chaired by Republicans. In one of the committees — Natural Resources — it’s a co-chair award to two Republicans, and all that Sen.-elect James Kaufman was able to get was a vice chair of a committee.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy

Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Tshibaka concedes with grace to Murkowski, who wins with over 50% for first time in her history, thanks to open primaries

With the vote totals now final in Alaska, it becomes clear that Sen. Lisa Murkowski was able to win due to 20,543 of Democrat Pat Chesbro’s ballots awarded to her in the ranked-choice voting election. That means people who votes for the Democrat first, picked Murkowski over Kelly Tshibaka 10 to 1. Only 2,209 of Chesbro voters picked Tshibaka second on their ballots.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sullivan backs amendments to ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ that protect religious liberties

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, one of 12 senators who voted for moving the “Respect for Marriage Act” to the Senate floor for a final vote, supports two amendments to the act that have been filed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford. The amendments would strengthen religious liberty protections in the act, which creates a federal designation for same-sex marriage and does not provide strong protections as it repeals the Defense of Marriage Act.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Winners: Murkowski, Peltola, Dunleavy

The Division of Elections ran the tabulation on the ranked-choice ballots cast by voters on Nov. 8. The “instant runoff” method of choosing winners yielded these results in the contested races:. U.S. Senate race:. Lisa Murkowski: 135,972. Kelly Tshibaka: 117,299. Murkowski won by a 7 point margin. U.S....
Must Read Alaska

Elon Musk says he’ll back DeSantis for president in 2024

The richest person in the world — the man who just bought Twitter — says he’ll back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, should DeSantis choose to run. Elon Musk, who was once a supporter of President Obama and even voted for Biden, said on Twitter that he can’t support President Biden this time around. He made his remark about supporting DeSantis in a response to a question from a Twitter account.
FLORIDA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Thankful for all that is good in Alaska, notwithstanding dark months, storms, floods, politics, and potholes

Happy Thanksgiving, Must Read Alaska readers from Ketchikan to Kaktovik! I’m so grateful for you and that you care so deeply about Alaska, her economy, cultures, and future. Thank you for returning to this conservative news and commentary site day after day and, for those who comment on stories, thank you for keeping it civil and interesting. Thanks to those who help keep the lights on here!
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Election update: Tshibaka pulls ahead by a hair, Rep. Neal Foster holds on by just three votes, Sen. Costello concedes

The Division of Elections released another batch of election results from the Nov. 8 election. This batch, including many from the Fairbanks area, shows Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka has pulled slightly ahead of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, 104,898 to 104,470. That’s 43.28%-43.11%, advantage Tshibaka, but Murkowski is expected to win when the final tabulation is done on Tuesday, as she will pick up most of Democrat Pat Chesbro’s 24,377 second-choice votes.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sources: AIDEA executive resigns

Alan Weitzner has resigned from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, sources have told Must Read Alaska. Weitzner was the executive director of AIDEA since his appointment by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2020, after the departure of Tom Boutin, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019 and whose departure came at the same time as the Covid pandemic’s crushing effects on the Alaska and American economy. Prior to that, Weitzner had been the agency’s chief investment officer.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way

Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski received max campaign funding from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, who ripped off investors to support Democrats in office

Sam Bankman-Fried, the Democrat crypto-scammer who took millions of dollars from over one million investors in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and passed his ill-gotten gains to Democrat Party candidates and political organizations, gave the maximum amount allowed by law to the reelection campaign of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Restraining order requested against co-founder of Lincoln Project, who brought Sarah Palin to national scene in 2008 and attacked Sen. Dan Sullivan in 2020

The former wife of Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt has filed for a temporary restraining order against the famous political operative who has ties to Alaska elections, court records obtained by the Daily Caller show. Schmidt denies the report and has demanded a retraction from the news group, which reports...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy