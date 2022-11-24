ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayflower Marathon gets one last boost with Thunderbirds

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvmeb_0jLtCGVs00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite an already record breaking year, Thunderbird fans brought more non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon.

Record breaking year for Mayflower Marathon

The annual marathon collects food and funds for the Open Pantry in Springfield.
22News spoke with Nathan Costa, the president of the Thunderbirds about Wednesday’s fundraiser.

“Usually it ends at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning we wanted to extend the fundraising so we made it a nice donation for good today but we wanted to try to take it to another level I think they have this year they raised the most money they ever have we’re hoping that tonight we can put a cherry on too and raise even more for them” said Costa.

The two-and-a-half day long food drive wrapped up Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield.
Rock 102 was able to fill four trucks with food donations for the open pantry.
In total the drive raised more than 170,000 dollars in donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

