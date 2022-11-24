Read full article on original website
mike
4d ago
they are smoking it in their cars in the parking lot so whats the difference also driving away under the influence but god forbid you drive away from a bar after partaking in their goods
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Incumbent Kelly to run again for Peoria City Council as candidate filing deadline ends
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member is running for a second term. He filed his candidacy papers on the first day of filing, but At-Large Council Member John Kelly says on the last day of candidate filing Monday he’s running for a second term in next April’s election.
1470 WMBD
City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers
PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
1470 WMBD
Another order keeps Peoria County Auditor’s office open temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. – What’s left of the Peoria County Auditor’s office will stay in tact for now. That’s according to Peoria County Circuit Court Judge James Mack, who has issued yet another injunction keeping the office in tact past Thursday, when funding would have stopped. Voters...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
1470 WMBD
Experts: Local gas prices continue declines
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices are still high, but they’re still not as high as they were even a few months ago. Both AAA and GasBuddy.com report declines in the price of a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria area. GasBuddy says their average based on surveys is...
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
Central Illinois Proud
Gas prices drop at record-setting rates: report
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop around the country, and Peoria is no different: local drivers saw the average price per gallon fall 16 cents this week to average $3.82 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
wcbu.org
Two major new affordable housing developments are planned for Peoria's South Side. Here are the details
Planning is in the "very preliminary" stages for two new large-scale affordable housing developments on Peoria's near South Side. That's according to Jane Genzel, executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. She will ask the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission at next Tuesday's meeting for rezoning and special uses with waivers under six agenda items related to these projects.
1470 WMBD
Washington pizzeria temporarily closed due to food-borne illness reports
WASHINGTON, Ill. -Local health officials say more than 150 cases of a foodborne illness are causing one area location of a popular pizza chain to close down. The Tazewell County Health Department says Monical’s Pizza in Washington will be closed until at least tomorrow (Tuesday). Complaints started coming in...
Illinois Caterpillar workers are threatening to go on strike, blaming poor workplace conditions after a worker fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron
"A worker's life could have been spared if Caterpillar had made sure required safety protections were in place," federal regulators said.
1470 WMBD
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
wcbu.org
Foodborne illness outbreak under investigation by Tazewell County Health Department
Health authorities in Tazewell County are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak stemming from a Washington restaurant. As of Monday afternoon, Tazewell County Health Department officials said 155 had reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, and body aches after dining at the Monical's Pizza in the Cherry Tree Shopping Center. Tazewell...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
