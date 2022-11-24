This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 25, 1922. Last Monday afternoon, several of the Blue Valley stock growers made a shipment of cattle to the Denver market. The train left Breckenridge with 18 cars of cattle with four engines. When they reached Boreas, the two pusher engines disconnected from the train and left the caboose standing on the grade. The trainmen released the brakes to run the cab far enough down to catch up with the main train and a brake rod broke, causing the brakes to fail, and nothing could stop the caboose from running into the train.

