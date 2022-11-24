Read full article on original website
Nets' Yuta Watanabe is the corner 3-point king: How one spot fuels red-hot 3-point shooting stats
Much has been made of Yuta Watanabe's red-hot start to the 2022-23 season. Following two seasons in Toronto, where he struggled to crack a spot in Raptors head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, Watanabe has emerged as a key piece on the Nets. His defense and energy hasn't changed, but he's leveled up in a big way as a 3-point shooter.
Rams coach Sean McVay takes hard shot to head from own player's helmet vs. Chiefs
The Rams' injury bug has reached the coaching staff. Coach Sean McVay took a hard shot to the head from one of his own players whil standing on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, though he appeared to be all right afterward. McVay walked right into reserve tight...
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Jets QB Mike White shows Zach Wilson 'the real New York Jets football' in win over Bears
The "White Knight" rises. The Jets benched 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 for a number of reasons. For starters, he's been bad. Then, he followed up his poor performance in Week 11 by failing to take accountability for the team's poor offensive showing. That reflected pretty poorly on his leadership qualities, among other things.
Saints' Dennis Allen sounds off on NFL catch rule after Chris Olave call: 'It's changed multiple times'
Count Dennis Allen among those who don't quite understand what the NFL considers a catch. The Saints coach sounded off on the league's catch rule in the wake of his team's 13-0 defeat at the hands of the 49ers on Sunday. "I'm going to be honest with you, I don't...
