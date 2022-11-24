NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Today, Mayor John Cooper and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support local small businesses throughout Nashville’s neighborhoods and issued a call to action for Nashvillians to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season. The announcement comes a day before Small Business Saturday, a national retail holiday to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO