ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day. People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper and Community Foundation CEO Hal Cato Announce Partnership Supporting Local Small Businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Today, Mayor John Cooper and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support local small businesses throughout Nashville’s neighborhoods and issued a call to action for Nashvillians to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season. The announcement comes a day before Small Business Saturday, a national retail holiday to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Recall Roundup: Nov. 28,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?

Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged in three separate robberies

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy