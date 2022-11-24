Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get the best coffee in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
WSMV
Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day. People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper and Community Foundation CEO Hal Cato Announce Partnership Supporting Local Small Businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Today, Mayor John Cooper and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support local small businesses throughout Nashville’s neighborhoods and issued a call to action for Nashvillians to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season. The announcement comes a day before Small Business Saturday, a national retail holiday to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
Hendersonville church helps feed first responders on Thanksgiving
Serving those who serve us is the mission for the first responder ministry at one local church in Hendersonville.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
WKRN
Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Recall Roundup: Nov. 28,...
wgnsradio.com
Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?
Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
WKRN
Police, pastor react after drive-by shooting at Bordeaux funeral leaves two injured
Loved ones already grieving the loss of 19-year-old Terriana Johnson to gun violence earlier this month had their pain reignited Saturday afternoon when a shooting broke out as they tried to lay her to rest in the Bordeaux area of Nashville. Police, pastor react after drive-by shooting at Bordeaux …
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
WSMV
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Who was on the Nashville Nine last year? Take a look at the historic properties at risk of demolition
Before the new Nashville Nine list comes out, here is a refresher of the 2021 list and why those properties made the list.
Comments / 2