ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: House Safety While You’re Away

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZeVj_0jLtAlkh00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our November 23rd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Officer Clint Fuller with the Bismarck Police Department. During the conversation, Officer Fuller discussed what people should and should not do when they leave, the most common thing people forget about, and how common crimes are around the holidays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

New business teeing off in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families. The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: Santa gets an early start in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — He’s makin’ a list, and checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town… or, in the case of Mandan, he already has. Thanksgiving may have just ended, but there’s no reason why Jolly Old St. Nicholas can’t get a head start on […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Kramer Subaru Shares the Love with Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, Subaru of America dealers host their Share the Love Event in order to help give back to the communities around them. Since 2008, these events have run at retailers around the country from November 17 through January 3. During this time period, whenever a new Subaru vehicle is purchased […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

What’s Bismarck’s holiday budget?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A recent study included Bismarck and Fargo in a list of 558 cities in order to determine their maximum spending budget for the holiday season. While the holidays are always a source of good cheer and tidings, they’re also a good source of financial stress. In 2021, holiday sales reached a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy