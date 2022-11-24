KX Conversation: House Safety While You’re Away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO