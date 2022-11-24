ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police and firefighters box during Guns ‘n Hoses

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLvvV_0jLtAeZc00

ST. LOUIS — It’s a holiday tradition that draws thousands to the Enterprise Center. Team Red and Team Blue will fight in the 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center on Nov. 23.

All the money raised from the boxing fundraiser goes to BackStoppers . The St. Louis-based organization provides immediate and long-term financial support to families who have lost a firefighter, police officer, or EMT in the line of duty. BackStoppers currently supports 95 families with 75 dependent children.

This year’s event promises not to disappoint. St. Louis’ own Bob Costas and Joe Buck will take part in the program November 23rd. The audience will hear opening remarks from Costas, as they did last year. Joe Buck will be in person at Enterprise for the End of Watch ceremony.

