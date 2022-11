LAHAINA, Hawaii — Tommy Lloyd doesn’t want to say it, so we will. The parallels between the Arizona Wildcats’ first few weeks of last season and this one are striking. To start last season, Lloyd’s first as the Wildcats’ head coach, Arizona raced over its three low-major opponents at McKale Center, and it still wasn’t clear who they were. Then they went to the Las Vegas Main Event, where they beat Wichita State and Michigan, and center Christian Koloko was named MVP.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO