Tempe, AZ

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kyler Murray Report

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been together for a couple of seasons now. You would think that at this point, they would be "on the same page" with the offense. But apparently, that is not the case. According to a report from NFL Network...
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to ponder his coaching future

Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team.
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season. The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye. This...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bills reuniting with former wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As Big Ten leaves ESPN, the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is official

Call it a coincidence or simply call it a business decision, but this will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in basketball. It’s the end of an era in college basketball, but we probably should have seen this one coming. On Monday, ESPN announced this season will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that has been a staple of the college basketball schedule for both conferences since its first season in 1999. In its place, starting next year, ESPN will introduce the ACC/SEC Challenge. ESPN is also bringing a close to a similar series with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

