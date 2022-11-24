Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Rams coach Sean McVay took a brutal hit to the face from his own player on the sidelines
It’s been a terribly rough season for the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. In a year where they had repeat aspirations, the Rams have seen star players Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford miss extended time with injuries. And for a moment, it looked like head coach Sean McVay...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kyler Murray Report
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been together for a couple of seasons now. You would think that at this point, they would be "on the same page" with the offense. But apparently, that is not the case. According to a report from NFL Network...
Rams’ Sean McVay Takes a Helmet to the Jaw in Game vs. Chiefs
The coach appeared to hold and rub his left jaw after the accident.
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury worked on 'tense' relationship during 2-game absence
The Arizona Cardinals get quarterback Kyler Murray back in the lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after a two-game absence. He was out with a hamstring injury. That time off was “a blessing in disguise,” sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, the...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
NFL Star Received Massive Fine For What He Did Last Weekend
The NFL's second highest-paid receiver is going to be a little lighter in the pockets after receiving some mail from 345 Park Ave. this weekend. The NFL fined Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct – abusive language towards an official in last week’s over the Broncos.
Referees completely missed a Seahawks linebacker running off the bench to block after an interception
We have no word from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor on what exactly happened on this play from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But here’s what we do know: He should be happy referees and replay officials didn’t catch it at the time. Derek...
Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to ponder his coaching future
Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team.
Notebook: Aguano, ASU players consider future following Territorial Cup loss
In its long history, Arizona State had never lost nine games in a season, nor had it ever finished with just three wins in a 12-game season. On top of that, it hadn’t lost the Territorial Cup since 2016. All of that changed Friday afternoon in Tucson. The Sun...
Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season. The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye. This...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Report: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury spent time addressing issues
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he was able to get a lot accomplished despite not playing. Murray and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury seemed to be having some issues earlier in the season. There...
Bills reuniting with former wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
As Big Ten leaves ESPN, the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is official
Call it a coincidence or simply call it a business decision, but this will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in basketball. It’s the end of an era in college basketball, but we probably should have seen this one coming. On Monday, ESPN announced this season will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that has been a staple of the college basketball schedule for both conferences since its first season in 1999. In its place, starting next year, ESPN will introduce the ACC/SEC Challenge. ESPN is also bringing a close to a similar series with...
