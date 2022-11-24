How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on November 24 - Portugal v. Ghana, Brazil v. Serbia and more | Channel, Stream, Preview

Read full article on original website
Related
Sold-out World Cup watch party at Luigi’s raises money for Flint Style Soccer
Flint, MI -- Soccer fans sold out Luigi’s Restaurant Friday afternoon for a fundraiser for Flint Style Soccer. The fundraiser, which began at noon, was a watch party for the United States Men’s National Team’s World Cup game against England. By 1 p.m., the restaurant had filled...
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0