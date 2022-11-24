Read full article on original website
SFGate
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
SFGate
Embattled Texas prosecutor over 2019 Walmart attack resigns
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor facing mounting criticism over the handling of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people resigned Monday after the county took the extraordinary step of seeking to remove her from elected office. El Paso County District Attorney...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
SFGate
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-291515- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... A few snow showers will continue into early this evening but heavy. snow accumulations are no longer expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14.
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be...
SFGate
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
SFGate
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
