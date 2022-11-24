ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Changes at Charlotte-Douglas could help travelers during holiday rush

By Robin Kanady
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some changes at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are in place that could help travelers beat the madness of the holiday travel rush.

There’s an extra security lane at Checkpoint C. That might not seem like a big deal, but every extra lane helps on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, one of the airport’s busiest travel days.

I-85 reopens in both directions in NE Charlotte after crash shuts down area for hours

‘Tis the season for crowds at Charlotte-Douglas.

“It’s crazy,” said Braylon Craig, a young traveler.

To add to the madness is that seemingly ever-present construction.

“It only gets worse during the holiday season; of course, people who are frequent travelers they know about it, and they prepare for it,” said Barkha Jha, who’s traveling to Cancun.

Why not embrace the construction? The airport has decorations made of hard hats, netting, and tape, plus the aptly-named “Oh, Caution Tree” made of construction cones.

“The lines are crazy, it’s extremely packed, but it’s worth it,” said Braylon’s mom, Jakita.

The construction and long lines can’t take away from the anticipation of seeing superstars.

“I see my dad in Phoenix; he plays for the Phoenix Suns,” said Braylon Craig, son of NBA player Torrey Craig.

That’s not to mention the superstar mom with multiple kids in tow.

“We have four with me, and so far, so good; I’m a little worried about security, but we’re pre-check, so I think we’re going to be ok,” said another mom at the airport.

And while the line might look long.

Charlotte-Douglas added an extra security lane at Checkpoint C ahead of the reconstruction of Checkpoint B, which is set to start after the new year, and that just might be helping travelers during the holidays.

“Get yourself through that line and enjoy your holiday! Happy Thanksgiving!” said Kim Coffey, a traveler.

Construction of the upper and lower levels at Charlotte-Douglas with the Terminal Lobby Expansion isn’t expected to finish until 2025.

Queen City News

Queen City News

