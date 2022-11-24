ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Mexican authorities seek to extradite suspect in American woman's death

CBS News' Lilia Luciano joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett with an update on the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who was found dead last month while vacationing in Mexico with friends. George Piro, a former assistant director of the FBI's International Operations Division, also joined CBS News with more on the extradition process of a potential suspect and how the FBI is involved in this case.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Early voting is underway in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff

Early voting is underway in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Early voting will continue through Friday, ahead of Election Day on December 6. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
