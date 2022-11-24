CBS News' Lilia Luciano joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett with an update on the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who was found dead last month while vacationing in Mexico with friends. George Piro, a former assistant director of the FBI's International Operations Division, also joined CBS News with more on the extradition process of a potential suspect and how the FBI is involved in this case.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO