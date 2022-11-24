Read full article on original website
Mexican authorities seek to extradite suspect in American woman's death
CBS News' Lilia Luciano joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett with an update on the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who was found dead last month while vacationing in Mexico with friends. George Piro, a former assistant director of the FBI's International Operations Division, also joined CBS News with more on the extradition process of a potential suspect and how the FBI is involved in this case.
Man "catfished" California teen before killing mom and grandparents, police say
A former Virginia state trooper is accused of driving across the country to meet a teenage girl in California, murdering her family and then kidnapping her before police killed him. Nikki Battiste shares more.
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"
United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
VA Walmart shooter: Left note saying he was bullied by coworkers
The shooter was a supervisor at the Virginia Walmart. All the victims were employees, the youngest just 16 years old.
Colorado governor says state will consider expanding red flag laws after Club Q shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he expects state lawmakers to consider expanding "red flag" laws to potentially allow district attorneys to obtain extreme risk protection orders, used to confiscate guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.
MyPillow guy Mike Lindell wants to run the Republican Party
Don't sleep on the upcoming Republican National Committee chair campaign, says Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO whose cause célèbre in recent years has been casting doubt about the validity of election results announced his candidacy for chair of the RNC Monday. Lindell, who made the announcement on an...
Early voting is underway in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
Early voting is underway in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Early voting will continue through Friday, ahead of Election Day on December 6. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Strong turnout in early voting for Georgia Senate runoff
Early voting is underway in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" with the latest on the race.
Eye Opener: Small plane crash leaves thousands without power
Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed into a power line tower in Maryland, leaving the thousands of people in the area without power. Also, a rough travel day affects millions of people. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.
World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii for first time in decades
The world's largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Hawaii's Mauna Loa began erupting late Sunday and nearby residents have been warned to be alert. Carter Evans has the details.
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
2 trapped after small plane crashes into power line tower
The plane took off from Westchester County Airport before suffering the mishap in Maryland. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
