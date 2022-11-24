Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 229 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 229 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MST this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228 and 229. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over Monument Hill. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...temperatures will rapidly fall behind a cold front and flash freeze conditions are possible on Interstate 25 for the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Estancia Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, Santa Fe Metro Area, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, and West Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 16:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0