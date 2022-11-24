Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over Monument Hill. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...temperatures will rapidly fall behind a cold front and flash freeze conditions are possible on Interstate 25 for the morning commute.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO