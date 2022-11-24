ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The executive director...
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
Sky Harbor expect record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. “Sky Harbor is one of those areas that we think we can save guests time and money,” said Danny Cox, vice president of guest experience for Breeze Airways. The company just launched new direct routes to Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, and will soon add additional destinations. “We look at markets that have been underserved or are overpriced or only have maybe connection opportunities that they have to them, and so Sky Harbor and Phoenix gave us a great opportunity to find some of those.”
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim

Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
