Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The executive director...
AZFamily
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
AZFamily
Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal searching for answers
A vigil was held for Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean, who was shot and killed near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Search and rescue crews looking for the...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
'He is going to be missed in the community': Loved ones gather to honor Valley teacher, coach killed in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — The community came together on Sunday to remember the life and love of a Valley teacher shot and killed in central Phoenix on Friday night. Phoenix police say that 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and later died from his injuries while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland,
AZFamily
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties approve canvass of election, Cochise County refuses to certify
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Republican officials in Cochise County refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Meanwhile in Maricopa County, the Board of...
AZFamily
Sky Harbor expect record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. “Sky Harbor is one of those areas that we think we can save guests time and money,” said Danny Cox, vice president of guest experience for Breeze Airways. The company just launched new direct routes to Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, and will soon add additional destinations. “We look at markets that have been underserved or are overpriced or only have maybe connection opportunities that they have to them, and so Sky Harbor and Phoenix gave us a great opportunity to find some of those.”
AZFamily
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election as deadline looms
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
AZFamily
Remains of Phoenix woman missing since May found in remote area on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say human remains that were recently found on South Mountain have been identified as 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, who has been missing since May. On Nov. 21, Phoenix police responded to the report of possible human remains that were found in a...
