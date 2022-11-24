ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Two Vidor Men Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
BEAUMONT, TX
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway

NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
NEDERLAND, TX
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating in-custody death of inmate

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single-person cell Saturday, November 26, 2022 around 4:30 p.m., according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. Emergency crews responded to the scene and took the inmate to the Liberty-Dayton Emergency Room.
