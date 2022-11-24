Read full article on original website
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur partnering with United Board of Missions for toy drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to participate in the season of giving and get back while they are at it. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur is teaming up with the United Board of Missions for a toy drive. Those who drop off a gift to the restaurant will get a free appetizer card.
'The time was right': Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger retiring after 43 years in news industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than four decades in the news industry, a journalist who worked for three Southeast Texas news outlets is ready to relax amid his upcoming retirement. Thomas Taschinger announced his upcoming retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political...
Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving. The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive. The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont...
CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
kogt.com
Two Vidor Men Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
Thousands could be closer to justice three years after TPC plant explosion in Port Neches
PORT NECHES, Texas — Thousands of families could be closer to justice years after a 2019 plant explosion rocked the city of Port Neches. Many Southeast Texans will never forget the day the TPC plant exploded in November 2019. The blast damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Port Neches and even knocked some residents out of their beds.
Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. (Editor's note: The above video is from a September 30, 2022 newscast.) A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas shares tips on how to keep pets safe, warm during the cold weather
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is sharing tips so pet owners can prepare for cooler temperatures and keep their animals safe amid the approach of the winter months. Staff at the Humane Society have reported an uptick in calls concerning pets who live outdoors. The...
22-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Beaumont found safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Beaumont Monday has been found. Beaumont Police were previously looking for Afeni Candler. She has since been found and is safe. At the time of her disappearance, Candler has last been seen in the 1300 block of...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
Man accused of April 2021 murder of Beaumont man set to stand trial soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — Trial is set to begin Tuesday for a man accused of a 2021 murder in Beaumont. Joaquin Garcia was indicted on September 1, 2021 on one count of murder for the April 2021 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno. The trial will be held before the...
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Kirbyville's 33rd annual Christmas in the park celebration
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause will be making his debut November 26, 2022, at the 33rd annual Kirbyville Area Heritage Society Christmas in the park festival. The festival is at the Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. Festivities start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Attendees will be able...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating in-custody death of inmate
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single-person cell Saturday, November 26, 2022 around 4:30 p.m., according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. Emergency crews responded to the scene and took the inmate to the Liberty-Dayton Emergency Room.
