ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation

A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
LEESBURG, FL
aroundosceola.com

Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help

The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocoee police seeking driver in deadly hit & run crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
OCOEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics

Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy