Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
WESH
Missing teenage boy found safe in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy reported missing has been located. Friday night was the last time the 17-year-old had been seen in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was later found safe on Saturday.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
Troopers search for a suspect after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Flagler County. It happened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay Road. Troopers said that a 51-year-old woman was found lying in the grass median. She was...
aroundosceola.com
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
Ocoee police seeking driver in deadly hit & run crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
fox35orlando.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
Motorcyclist dies after Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry man has died following a crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release, a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Road, approaching the intersection of East Lake Drive.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
Comments / 0