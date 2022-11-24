Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years
The NBA analyst and Hall of Famer weighed in on his severed relationship with the NBA legend.
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
Wilt Chamberlain at 43 once destroyed Magic Johnson in a pick-up game by blocking all his shots, legendary coach Larry Brown told the story.
This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Jimmy Butler
NBA teams are a lot like stocks. Some are trending upwards, while others are trending down. If your team is trending down, don’t abandon hope. The season is still young. With that said, nobody could blame you for being concerned. For example, Miami Heat fans may be feeling…well, the...
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Highlights Defensive ‘Statement’ Vs. Kings
Thanks to a crucial late-game push, the Boston Celtics remained the most winningest team in the NBA following their 122-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics, while shaky for most of the third quarter, did just that for the better part of the...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are playing each other for the second consecutive night.
Why Isaiah Thomas’ Brief But Magical Celtics Run Was Unforgettable
It’s a shame the brief Isaiah Thomas era with the Boston Celtics ended the way it did. Because for a span of two-plus seasons, Green Teamers couldn’t help but be entranced by the self-proclaimed “King of the Fourth.”. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound point guard, who so frequently drove...
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Kerr says splitting Steph, Draymond minutes not as 'damaging'
The Warriors haven't had the start to their 2022-23 NBA season and championship defense they hoped for. Nonetheless, they're beginning to climb their way back to a winning record. Off to a 9-10 start entering Friday, coach Steve Kerr has been looking at different ways to spark the Warriors, even...
