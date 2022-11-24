Read full article on original website
First Flight swimmers prevail at two meets
First Flight High School swimmers kicked off their 2022-23 season with two wins in as many outings. On Wednesday, November 16, the First Flight Nighthawks played host to the Manteo Redskins and Currituck Knights, where both the Nighthawks’ boys and the girls teams prevailed. Team scores for the girls...
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton
Nags Head, NC – Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath.
Vivian Woods Gould
Vivian Woods Gould, 89, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Richmond, VA. Vivian was born in Newport, Rhode Island in 1932 to John and Dorothy Woods and grew up on East Main Road, in Middleton RI just outside of Newport. After attending the Newport public schools, Vivian went...
Twila Kay Weary Magruder
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died November 22, 2022 at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, Pa. on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Survivors include husband Leon L. Magruder; children Tonyi Fanning (Paul)...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry route to run limited schedule during ramp repairs
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry route will be running a limited schedule for one week as Ferry Division staff make vital repairs to the ramp systems at the Minnesott Beach terminal. From November 28 through December 2, the schedule will be:. From Cherry Branch:...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Gig Line: Oh, my goodness! Guess what?
As many of you know from reading Gig Line, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council applied months ago hoping for the opportunity to be selected to host The Wall That Heals here in 2023. We were told we would officially hear a decision sometime this month. UPDATE!. As of Thursday...
Veterans celebrated at meaningful Cape Hatteras Secondary School event
The Hatteras Island Veterans Celebration drew around 40 veterans to Cape Hatteras Secondary School on Nov. 16, 2022. The celebration was originally scheduled for Nov. 9, but the threat of dangerous Hatteras Island weather caused a delay. A Cape Hatteras Secondary drumline from the school’s band provided marching beats for...
Thomas Clifton Stevens
Thomas Clifton Stevens, 78, of Stumpy Point, died November 21, 2022. Born in Norfolk, Va. on January 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Bertha Dutton and Garnett Stevens. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include children Lisa Smith and Keith Stevens (Naomi), four...
Holiday festivities abound in Manteo
The Town of Manteo will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the town Christmas tree downtown on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols, dancing, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, reindeer games, and a special guest reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The fun...
Barbara H. Etheridge
Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, 89, of Powells Point, died November 21, 2022 at home. She was born in Pasquotank County on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty. Survivors include children Darlene Beacham and Richard Etheridge (Wendy), daughter-in-law Karen Etheridge, 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother...
Dare planning board dates for 2023 approved at brief meeting
Dare County Planning Board met briefly Nov. 14, 2022. Quick action amended the draft minutes from the Sept. 14, 2022, meeting and approved the meeting dates and corresponding submission deadlines. The meeting day for the planning board has changed. The board now meets on first Tuesday of each month, except...
Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation
Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021. Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in...
