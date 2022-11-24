Man dressed as delivery driver robs Gladstone store at gunpoint; police seek suspect

Police in Gladstone were searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint shortly before noon on Tuesday after walking inside dressed as a package handler.

Police said the armed robbery was carried out in the 5700 block of North Antioch by a man captured on surveillance video as wearing beige coveralls, a matching baseball cap and gloves. He walked in carrying a cardboard box before he “brandished a firearm and demanded money from store employees,” according to police.

The man was then seen fleeing the scene afterward. Police were also searching for a silver Cadillac in connection with the robbery.

Police said the person responsible for the crime should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gladstone police were asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

