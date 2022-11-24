ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Blind bowling league in Michigan celebrates 50th anniversary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Michigan bowling league for the blind is celebrating its 50th anniversary!. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been knocking down pins and stereotypes since the 1970s. Members say that throughout the years, the club has become a safe space for blind and visually impaired individuals to bowl, compete and spend quality time with one another.
MICHIGAN STATE

