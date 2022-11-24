Read full article on original website
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal searching for answers
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
Remains of Phoenix woman missing since May found in remote area on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say human remains that were recently found on South Mountain have been identified as 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, who has been missing since May. On Nov. 21, Phoenix police responded to the report of possible human remains that were found in a...
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business
At about 6 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a business near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
Blind bowling league in Michigan celebrates 50th anniversary
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Michigan bowling league for the blind is celebrating its 50th anniversary!. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been knocking down pins and stereotypes since the 1970s. Members say that throughout the years, the club has become a safe space for blind and visually impaired individuals to bowl, compete and spend quality time with one another.
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
Christmas lights return to Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa after 5-year hiatus
PHOENIX — Christmas lights have returned to the Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa this season after more than five years since they were last showcased. The light display located near Mesa Drive and Main Street will run every day starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
