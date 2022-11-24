ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Car dealership inventories struggling following Hurricane Ian

By Trent Bennett
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Jessica Stafford went to the dealership in October to buy a new car, she was handed a piece of paper instead of a set of keys.

“I was told we would have to wait a couple of weeks. It was three to four weeks, but now we are here, so I’m all good,” said Stafford of Fort Myers.

On Wednesday, she was handed her keys and had her new plates put on by Hyundai of Fort Myers salesman Vince McNally.

“Vince (McNally) called us and told us the car was here, and we were so excited. We love the car, and it was an awesome experience despite the wait,” said Stafford.

The car that Stafford bought was shipped after the hurricane from South Korea.

Hyundai of Fort Myers Sales Manager Aden Hernandez said right now, the combination of hurricane damage along with the lack of manufacturing due to the pandemic has put a dent in the industry.

“We have been fortunate that we have cars like the one you saw sold today, but yeah, it’s been tough. We are getting so many new cars but no trade-ins,” said Hernandez.

General Sales Manager Rex Moonshower said the dealership is getting by despite the lack of trade-ins.

“We are virtually getting none. Maybe one out of every 10 sales are we getting a trade-in,” said Moonshower.

Progressive Insurance reports that only 45% of payback claims have been completed due to Hurricane Ian’s impacts.

Meaning 52 percent of insured customers haven’t been paid for their Ian-damaged rides.

“A lot of customers have come in and haven’t had their claims finalized, and we do what we can to help them, but this is a process that will take time to rebound,” said Hernandez.

