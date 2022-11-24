Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Mother of man shot and killed in Phoenix looking for answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother is grieving after her son was shot and killed on Friday night. Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. In the meantime, his mom Ruslund Biscoe can’t sleep; she feels sick and wants a chance to hug her son. “I just want my baby to knock on the door,” Biscoe said. “And say mom, what are you doing?”
AZFamily
Investigation: Gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
AZFamily
Man found shot to death inside car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Clarendon, just south of Indian School Road, around 1:40 p.m. When they showed up, they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old John Martinez Ramierez, who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north said of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1, 2022 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from dementia. Phoenix...
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
AZFamily
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot Denogean Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, the place where he was shot and killed.
TMZ.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Party in Phoenix After Attempted Murder Arrest
Blueface and Chrisean Rock aren't sweating his arrest for attempted murder ... 'cause they partied their faces off last weekend, just days after he was in handcuffs. The rapper couple attended two different events in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. The first was hosted by CR at a club called Monarch, where she brought out her BF ... the 2nd was helmed by Blueface himself at a joint called Tru Ultra Lounge.
Police investigating after man found dead in car in west Phoenix
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story
Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Tips to avoid...
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business
At about 6 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a business near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
Comments / 0