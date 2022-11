Sunday’s performance by Jets quarterback Mike White felt familiar. It was just over a year ago when White came in for an injured Zach Wilson and lit the Bengals up for 405 yards in a shocking Jets win. Sunday’s win over the Bears was not an upset like that one, but White, now replacing an ineffective Wilson, again played an outstanding game and led the Jets to a 31-10 victory. Last year, White’s star turn was brief. After becoming a folk hero against the Bengals, he started off strong on a Thursday night against the Colts but an elbow injury forced him...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO