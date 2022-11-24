Read full article on original website
Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend
Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black." "Selena Gomez:...
msn.com
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton
While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Pregnant Alyssa Scott shares intimate photos from maternity shoot with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott who is expecting her second child with Nick Cannon, celebrated the “final days” of her pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot. The Masked Singer host and model are getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.
Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters’ Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters — 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka, and 3-year-old Capri — had the time of their lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and they’re all beaming in a series of blissful snapshots posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account on Friday! Decked out in bright smiles and Disney-themed ‘fits, it’s clear that Kobe’s girls are in their happy place.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco displays her growing baby bump in sweet snaps with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump in sweet snaps shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. The first-time mom-to-be, 36, posed up with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, as she proudly displayed her growing bump. The Flight Attendant star is about halfway through her pregnancy, which she first announced early in October.
Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More
The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show...
musictimes.com
Mariah Carey Thanksgiving Parade Performance: Singer Criticized for Doing ‘Nothing’ on Show
Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, recently graced this year's highly-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Parade where she performed her smash holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas" but it appears that not everyone was happy with her show; what happened?. According to the New York Post, the "Touch My Body"...
toofab.com
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son's 1st Birthday After His Death
"I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven" Melanie Martin is remembering her late fiancé Aaron Carter on their son's 1st birthday. The 30-year-old Instagram model took to the social media platform to honor the "Crush on You" singer while also celebrating their son Prince.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend New York Knicks Game Together
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. Weeks after sparking romance rumors, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the court-side outing, the Saturday...
