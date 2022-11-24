ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
People

Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.  On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend

Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’

While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
msn.com

Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything

Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton

While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Pregnant Alyssa Scott shares intimate photos from maternity shoot with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott who is expecting her second child with Nick Cannon, celebrated the “final days” of her pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot. The Masked Singer host and model are getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters’ Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters — 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka, and 3-year-old Capri — had the time of their lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and they’re all beaming in a series of blissful snapshots posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account on Friday! Decked out in bright smiles and Disney-themed ‘fits, it’s clear that Kobe’s girls are in their happy place.
ORLANDO, FL
New York City, NY
