KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. talks about grief after deadly Mason City fire: 'Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids'
MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tragedy that saddened all of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Back on November 16, four boys were killed in a house fire. The entire community has come out to support the McLuer family and grieve with them. KIMT News 3 had the opportunity...
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
KIMT
Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for traffic stop gunfire
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of gunfire during a Floyd County traffic stop is pleading not guilty to attempted murder. John Andrew Salocker, 40 of Nora Springs, was arrested on October 27. A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle near 150th St. and Glass Avenue, just north of Rudd, when Salocker allegedly drove up, came to a stop, and fired a shot.
KGLO News
Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of a 2021 murder in downtown Mason City has had his motion for reconsideration of his sentence denied. A Cerro Gordo County jury convicted 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez of first-degree murder in August of last year. Gonzalez was accused of the pre-meditated shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in late March in the area of 3rd and North Jefferson. Gonzalez was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.
KIMT
Efforts continue to decorate downtown Austin with flowers
AUSTIN, Minn.-There's a big push to adorn the downtown area with flowers. The goal is to decorate both the poles and pots on Main Street. The Flower Basket Committee is hoping to acquire funds for this project from various community members. They want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people just passing through while also instilling pride in long-term residents. Bonnie Rietz, chair of the Flower Basket Committee, said she feels great about the community's support.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Buddy Holly Crash Site in Clear Lake Iowa
The crash occurred around 6 miles after takeoff from Mason City Municipal Airport. The plane's pilot, Roger Peterson, was a local man. He had spotted the wreckage in a field outside of Clear Lake. The crash site is located on a working farm field north of Clear Lake, Iowa. There...
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
KIMT
No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023
FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023. Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
