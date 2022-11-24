Read full article on original website
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
Valley woman missing since May found dead
Roberta Braden, 80, was reported missing in May. Phoenix police say her remains were found this month in a remote area of South Mountain.
Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one man dead late Friday evening. Officers were called to St. Joseph's hospital around 10 p.m. after getting reports that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound. The man, who police identified as 33-year-old...
National Dog Show winner makes a stop in Scottsdale
Winston the French Bulldog recently won the National Dog Show and just made a stop in Scottsdale to compete in the Fiesta Dog Show. Which he won too.
Scottsdale Quarter ushers in the holiday with Santa Social
The Santa Social is in its 10th year of family activities, Santa Claus, live entertainment and a movie under the stars. The event is free to attend.
Nothing else matters when Metallica is coming to State Farm Stadium
PHOENIX — Get ready to ride the lightning to State Farm Stadium, because Metallica is coming to Phoenix!. The legendary rock band is making stops all across Europe and North America as part of their M72 world tour with two concerts right here in Arizona. The tour will stop...
Arizona football achieves it's fifth win! | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona football went into this season winning one of its last 20 games. After beating Arizona State the Cats achieved their fifth win of the season.
Arizona State's Sun Devil Football program has named a graduate of the university as their head coach
TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona State University is getting a new head coach for their Sun Devil Football program!. The program announced on Sunday that ASU alumni Kenny Dillingham would be the program's 26th coach. Dillingham is returning to Tempe after a series of impressive tenures at Memphis, Auburn, Florida...
Rewind: Friday Night Fever Week 13
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for playoff action! The path to the Open Division championship title began today, while the rest of the field marches one round closer to the state title game. Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 25 here. Subscribe to 12News...
