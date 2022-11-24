ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

California con artist gets 9 years for robbing men he met on Grindr

By Marjorie Hernandez
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VR7cK_0jLt7tLl00

A California con artist robbed a man by transferring funds from his phone while they were having sex — then threatened him with a knife when he found out.

Derrick Patterson, 23, of Compton, met the victims through the gay dating app Grindr, and once inside their homes or hotel rooms, borrowed their phones to send cash to his accounts.

During one incident in July 2021, Patterson was having sex with the victim while he transferred money to himself.

When the victim realized what had happened, he confronted Patterson, who then went to the kitchen, threatened the victim with a knife and used the victim’s Venmo account to steal $3,950, federal prosecutors said.

Patterson also used the victim’s phone to pay for hotels and solicited money from the victim’s friends and family in Nevada — which he was planning to intercept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pJTG_0jLt7tLl00
According to the Department of Justice, Derrick Patterson targeted his victims by using the dating app, Grindr, from November 2019 to March 2022.
U.S. Department of Justice

In February 2022, Patterson once again asked to borrow a victim’s phone and then chased the victim with a stun gun and demanded money. Patterson was able to rob the victim of jewelry and $120.

Patterson also accessed the victim’s Apple Pay account on his phone and opened a line of credit with Goldman Sachs using the victim’s name.

Patterson also admitted that he assaulted and used a homophobic slur against another victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdOWe_0jLt7tLl00
Derrick Patterson targeted and robbed more than 20 people he met through the Grindr dating app, DOJ officials said.
U.S. Department of Justice

In addition to his nine-year sentence, US District Judge John F. Walter ordered Patterson to pay $84,195 in restitution. The judge also applied a hate-crime enhancement to the Compton man’s sentence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says

The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bronx mom held in sons’ murders was once on child welfare’s radar — and may have thought boys were possessed: sources

The Bronx mom accused of murdering her two young sons may have killed them because she believed they were possessed, law-enforcement sources said Sunday — as it was revealed she was once on the radar of the city’s child-welfare agency.  Dimone Fleming 22, had been obsessed with demonic possession, and cops are now investigating whether she killed her boys ages 3 and 11 months over it, sources said.  “She made statements about the devil — unusual statements,” a police source told The Post. Fleming chillingly wrote on her Facebook page Saturday before the slayings, “It’s only one true God and I repent from all wrong doings and...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop found dead in his LI home: police sources

An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead in his Long Island home, police sources said. The 44-year-old officer, who had 16 years on the job, was discovered by his wife in their Suffolk County residence, the sources said. Preliminary indications are that the officer’s death was “accidental,” and neither suicide nor homicide is suspected, the sources said. The officer was currently assigned to the Upper West Side in Manhattan. The NYPD did not immediately offer comment.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

‘What I did?’ NYC mom accused of hiding murdered sons in tub ranted outside shelter: sources

Cops left a Bronx home unaware the bodies of two little boys were in the family’s bathtub — partly because the killer mom apparently used clothes to cover them up, police sources said Sunday. The officers saw water on the bathroom floor, but the tub was filled with clothing that concealed the tiny corpses — and cops had no reason to think the kids were in the home since a neighbor told police they were with their dad,  sources said.The boys’ inconsolable father discovered his dead children in the bathtub about a half-hour later, after cops had carted off the ranting mom, sources said. The new details in Saturday’s heartbreaking case emerged as a witness...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC drug dealer was ‘security’ in fatal undercover bust

An accused drug dealer nabbed after an undercover bust turned fatal in Manhattan last week was acting as “security” for the deal, according to new court papers. Jefry Silvestre and an unnamed co-conspirator were unknowingly selling cocaine to an informant, the US Drug Enforcement Agency wrote in the Manhattan Federal Court filing. Silvestre had made the trip from Philadelphia to the Big Apple to bring $15,500 in cash to the co-conspirator, who then mentioned he was about to do a drug deal and asked Silvestre to stay and act as security, prosecutors contend. But after the informant confirmed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Do not pass GO: Monopoly player sent straight to jail for shooting in family feud

This game of Monopoly took an Oklahoma man straight to jail — when a disputed turn led him to open fire while playing the classic with his family. John Armstrong was drinking with relatives in Tulsa Saturday when he started fighting with his stepdad over the game, cops told KTUL. The pair knocked over the board and overturned furniture — then took their brawl outside, cops said. After getting cut on the head, Armstrong pulled out a gun — chasing his stepdad and stepsister down the street, cops said. Armstrong admitted firing once, saying he shot “at the ground,” said police. He was arrested at the scene, but cops did not find the weapon, which they believe he hid in the house before surrendering, KTUL said. It was not immediately clear why they started brawling over the property-gathering, dice-rolling board game. But it took Armstrong straight to the lockup — without passing GO — and court records show he is still being held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to represent him.
TULSA, OK
New York Post

Wide-necked Florida man whose mugshot went viral arrested again

The nation’s most notorious neck is back behind bars. Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell initially soared to internet celebrity in 2018 when a mugshot depicting his famously broad swivel became a hit and now he has an opportunity to do it all again after he was busted over the weekend. Boasting one million Instagram followers, McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail on stalking and withholding child support raps. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August after he showed up to a woman’s house and sent her threatening messages, according to KCBY. McDowell shot to fame after another arrest on a raft of charges, including fleeing cops and drug offences. The anatomical wonder’s fortunes initially turned after his mugshot went viral. He joined a rap group comprised of other online semi-celebrities, and recorded a video with fellow anatomical oddity “Daddy Long Neck,” a younger, skinnier man with a very long neck. Released in 2020, “Neckst Big Thing” has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube. McDowell is currently being held without bond, according to police records.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Erratic NYC tenant runs amok, allegedly stabs neighbor: ‘She has been nothing but trouble’

A Queens woman who allegedly spent months harassing her neighbor and landlord was arrested Saturday for stabbing her fellow tenant, police and witnesses told The Post. The alleged attacker and the victim each rented separate units in the multi-family home in South Ozone Park, where the landlord lived downstairs. The bloody assault unfolded just before 8 a.m. when Najia M. Vaughn allegedly knocked on her neighbor’s door, began arguing with the woman inside, then pulled out a knife and cut the 31-year-old victim on the forehead, chest and leg, residents and authorities said. Vaughn, 28, fled and was arrested about a block away, police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Judge rejects plea from death row inmate’s daughter to watch execution

A federal judge has rejected a plea from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s execution — because under Missouri law, she is too young to witness the man be put to death by lethal injection. Kevin Johnson Jr., 37, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. The death row inmate’s lawyers’ appeals pending that seek to spare his life in the 11th hour. Johnson’s daughter, Khorry Ramey, had asked to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court...
KIRKWOOD, MO
New York Post

Accused killer Bronx mom felt ‘smothered’ by ‘devil’ boyfriend, her dad says

The Bronx mom charged with fatally stabbing her two young sons felt “smothered” by the boys’ father and believed he was “the devil” because of his tattoos, her dad told The Post on Monday. Dwane Fleming said his daughter, accused killer Dimone Fleming, 22, called him just hours before the grisly slayings Saturday and complained about her allegedly stifling relationship with her boyfriend, Columbus Canada. “Two hours before it happened, at 5, she called me and said she was feeling smothered,” Dwane Fleming said. “She couldn’t breathe. She said it was the relationship with Columbus. “She said she felt he was the...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Ex-Virginia state trooper shot dead after kidnapping teen and murdering her family: police

A former Virginia state trooper allegedly kidnapped a California teenage girl he had been catfishing online — after murdering her family, according to police. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove more than 2,500 miles across the country to Riverside to meet the teen Friday. Edwards then allegedly killed the girl’s grandparents and mom and set fire to her home, before taking off with the victim. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tracked down Edwards and fatally shot him later that day, according to law enforcement. The juvenile victim who was found with Edwards was unharmed and taken into protective custody...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

I was kidnapped by my babysitter 51 years ago — and finally reunited with my family

One of the oldest missing person cases in the country has finally been solved after a half-century. Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped in Fort Worth, Tex., on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was just 21 months old. Now, decades later, she has finally reunited with her family after an anonymous tip and DNA testing solved the incredible 50-year mystery. “It’s overwhelming, but at the same time, it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world,” Melissa told CBS News of the reunion on Thanksgiving. “I’m just elated, I can’t describe my feelings. I’m so happy to see my daughter that I didn’t...
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

University of Idaho murders update: What we know so far

The gruesome stabbing murders of four friends from the University of Idaho while they slept has sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow — and the rest of the country. The victims – all under 22 – were killed at their off-campus home in the dead of night after partying at separate locations in a grisly and seemingly motiveless slaying. Local police and FBI have examined thousands of pieces of evidence and hundreds of tips, but two weeks after the deaths haven’t announced a suspect or the murder weapon. With a killer on the loose many students have declined to return...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Remains found in Georgia landfill belong to Quinton Simon: FBI

Bones found in a Georgia landfill were the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI confirmed Monday. The agency said it was able to confirm the 20-month-old’s remains through DNA analysis and has now stopped the painstaking search of the Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia. Little Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was charged with her son’s disappearance and murder last week. The mom, 22, first reported Quinton missing on October 5, saying he had disappeared from the home where she lived with her other child, her boyfriend, and her mom. The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, and police announced they believed the boy was no longer alive. In coordination with the Chatham County Police, the FBI spent five weeks combing through the landfill for Quinton’s remains, starting on October 18. Last week police announced they found human remains at the landfill which they believed belonged to the child. “On Monday, November 28th, authorities officially ceased operations at the landfill,” the FBI said, thanking local police for the “monumental team effort.”
SAVANNAH, GA
New York Post

‘Disorderly’ suspect allegedly fights with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’

A man was blocking traffic at a South Midwood intersection, then tussled with two NYPD officers who tried to move him along — tossing one of the cops to the ground like “a rag doll.” The caught-on-video interaction happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue near Brooklyn College. The “disorderly” man “disobeyed multiple lawful orders given by the officers to leave the roadway,” the NYPD said. When the cops tried to arrest him, he became irate and started fighting, police said. The NYPD said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NYC cop who allegedly lied under oath gets $94K gig with DA

A retired NYPD officer who allegedly lied under oath has landed a sweet gig at the Rockland County District Attorney’s office. The office sought a special state waiver to hire Matthew Wohl for a job as a confidential investigator, which pays $94,000 a year on top of his police pension. The waivers are required for government workers who want to collect both their pensions and an annual salary of more than $35,000 from government agencies. The former cop, who retired from the NYPD in July 2021, testified in the 2005 trial of a protester arrested during the 2004 Republican National Convention in...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares himself to Jesus and Mandela

The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ. During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City. Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dad of slain Idaho student says cops haven’t updated him on investigation since Thanksgiving

The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students said he hasn’t heard from the authorities investigation the killings since before before Thanksgiving Day — as cops insisted releasing more info on potential suspects could raise fears in the community. “Well, we just had a vacation,” Steve Goncalves told Fox News on Saturday when asked when he last heard from investigators. “Law enforcement told me that they were going to drop off a little bit, and not to expect the same type of communication that I had gotten before to pass it on to another person. “So basically, long story...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy