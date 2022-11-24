Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name amongst a number of high-profile college football coaching vacancies after he was fired by Carolina earlier this year. A new report on Wednesday will certainly continue speculation around Rhule.

According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports , Rhule is “back in play” to fill the head coaching vacancy for the Nebraska Cornhuskers following the end of the 2022 college football season.

While Rhule did not impress during his NFL coaching tenure, he had successful stints at both Temple and Baylor in the past that would certainly qualify him for this job at Nebraska.

It certainly seems like many fans believe that this move could be a fantastic fit for both Nebraska and Matt Rhule.

On paper, it certainly seems like Rhule would have his hands full in reviving Nebraska’s once-prominent football program.

The school has fallen on hard times as of late, currently sitting at just 3-8 on the year after firing former head coach Scott Frost just three games into the season.

A decision on their next head coach will likely come sometime after the team’s final game of the season on Friday against the Iowa Hawkeyes .

While they could decide to go another direction with their head coaching search, it seems like Rhule is at the very least the early favorite to become Nebraska’s next head coach.

[ On3 Sports ]

The post College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .