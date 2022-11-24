ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hx8Aj_0jLt7lXB00

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name amongst a number of high-profile college football coaching vacancies after he was fired by Carolina earlier this year. A new report on Wednesday will certainly continue speculation around Rhule.

According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports , Rhule is “back in play” to fill the head coaching vacancy for the Nebraska Cornhuskers following the end of the 2022 college football season.

While Rhule did not impress during his NFL coaching tenure, he had successful stints at both Temple and Baylor in the past that would certainly qualify him for this job at Nebraska.

It certainly seems like many fans believe that this move could be a fantastic fit for both Nebraska and Matt Rhule.

On paper, it certainly seems like Rhule would have his hands full in reviving Nebraska’s once-prominent football program.

The school has fallen on hard times as of late, currently sitting at just 3-8 on the year after firing former head coach Scott Frost just three games into the season.

A decision on their next head coach will likely come sometime after the team’s final game of the season on Friday against the Iowa Hawkeyes .

While they could decide to go another direction with their head coaching search, it seems like Rhule is at the very least the early favorite to become Nebraska’s next head coach.

[ On3 Sports ]

The post College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts

The Florida Atlantic Owls came into Saturday’s game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers looking to finish the regular season at 6-6, which would be the first non-losing season for FAU since 2019. The Owls ultimately came up short, and a big decision was made after the game regarding head coach Willie Taggart. According to Andrew Read more... The post College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to wild Syracuse brawl

The Syracuse Orange took the hardwood on Saturday against the Bryant Bulldogs. That game featured multiple ejections after a brawl broke out on the court. The fight occurred in the first half after Syracuse guard Judah Mintz drove to the basket and was called for an offensive foul. Mintz then got into a shoving match Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to wild Syracuse brawl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Comeback

Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer

One of the hottest head coaching prospects in college football right now is Jackson State’s Deion Sanders. And behind all of that smoke, it appeared that there was fire with a report this weekend that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he had indeed received an offer, though he refused to Read more... The post Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

CFB world slams Hugh Freeze’s horrific finish

According to reports on Saturday morning, Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze is the frontrunner to become the new head coach of the Auburn Tigers. However, by Saturday afternoon, all anyone wanted to talk about is how bad Freeze’s current team looks and why an SEC program would be interested in him. Sources: Auburn has Read more... The post CFB world slams Hugh Freeze’s horrific finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
SAN MARCOS, TX
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

Matt Rhule explains why he took Nebraska job

Matt Rhule is currently being paid $40 million to not coach the Carolina Panthers and, for many people, that’s exactly what they would have done with their time for the next year. However, Rhule decided that he needed to get right back into the coaching game in a situation where he’s thrived in the past. Read more... The post Matt Rhule explains why he took Nebraska job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff

Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze decision

The Auburn Tigers reportedly have their next head football coach and, after some reports of concern from its fanbase and alumni, they’ve decided to move forward anyway and hire Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, sources tell @SINow. Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

NFL world blasts embarrassing Sean Taylor statue

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the tragic death of Washington Redskins legend Sean Taylor. To mark the occasion and celebrate his legacy, the Washington Commanders franchise planned a statue in his honor that was officially unveiled to the public on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the “statue” was not at all what fans expected. In Read more... The post NFL world blasts embarrassing Sean Taylor statue appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

The Comeback

14K+
Followers
393
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy