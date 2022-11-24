Read full article on original website
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at north Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in north Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were police officers at each entrance of the north Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
JPD searches for suspect in north Walmart shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a dispute between employees in a local Walmart turned violent. At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, police say two employees at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson got into an altercation in an employee-only freezer. The situation turned physical and one employee...
WBBJ
Man enters plea after 2020 Brownsville shooting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who faced charges over a 2020 shooting in Brownsville has entered a plea, according to a news release. The release from District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee says that on Monday, Wylie Ligon III plead to the murder of 24-year-old Chelsey Morris, of Bells, as well as the attempted murder of another man from Oklahoma.
WBBJ
Suspects lead officers on lengthy pursuit in Chester Co.
HENDERSON, Tenn. — We begin tonight with Chester county officers apprehending suspects after a more than 4 hour pursuit. Saturday afternoon, we received a message from a tipster about a possible police chase in Henderson. During the day on Saturday, police got a call about a possible stolen vehicle...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/23/22 – 11/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
WBBJ
Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
WBBJ
JPD offers women’s self defense class
JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is helping local women learn to defend themselves. According to information from the City of Jackson Police Department, the second Women’s Self Defense Class will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson. The...
WBBJ
Judge talks about benefits of Recovery Court
JACKSON, Tenn. — Judge Don Allen spoke at a local organization’s meeting on Monday. The judge made a guest appearance at the Old Hickory Rotary Club meeting in the DoubleTree Hotel. While at the meeting, the judge spoke about Recovery Court and its benefits. Recovery Court is a...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-23-22
Crime Stoppers wants you and yours to be safe this holiday season. Christmas is right around the corner and so is every opportunistic criminal, just waiting to take all those Christmas gifts out of your vehicle. So, put them in the trunk or at least cover them up with something because if you don’t, you won’t be having a very merry Christmas.
WBBJ
Lexington man arrested for sale and delivery of heroin, fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An investigation into the local distribution of heroin and fentanyl has led to the arrest of a Lexington man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 38-year-old Daniel O’Guin was taken into custody on Tuesday on multiple drug charges. According to the TBI, agents and investigators...
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
WBBJ
Gift of hearing: Local clinic to giveaway free pair of premium hearing aids
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local clinic is helping to give the gift of hearing this holiday season. West Tennessee ENT Clinic has launched “The Sounds of Christmas” – an opportunity for one individual to win a free pair of premium hearing aids. If you know someone...
Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
WBBJ
Emily Springfield-Brown, DDS
Celebration of Life for Dr. Emily Springfield-Brown, 50 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Saint Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 282 Middleton Street, Jackson, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at the Church on...
Covington Leader
Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs
The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
