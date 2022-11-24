ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ

Police respond to shooting at north Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in north Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were police officers at each entrance of the north Walmart. We spoke to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD searches for suspect in north Walmart shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a dispute between employees in a local Walmart turned violent. At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, police say two employees at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson got into an altercation in an employee-only freezer. The situation turned physical and one employee...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Man enters plea after 2020 Brownsville shooting

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who faced charges over a 2020 shooting in Brownsville has entered a plea, according to a news release. The release from District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee says that on Monday, Wylie Ligon III plead to the murder of 24-year-old Chelsey Morris, of Bells, as well as the attempted murder of another man from Oklahoma.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Suspects lead officers on lengthy pursuit in Chester Co.

HENDERSON, Tenn. — We begin tonight with Chester county officers apprehending suspects after a more than 4 hour pursuit. Saturday afternoon, we received a message from a tipster about a possible police chase in Henderson. During the day on Saturday, police got a call about a possible stolen vehicle...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
TRENTON, TN
WBBJ

Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD offers women’s self defense class

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is helping local women learn to defend themselves. According to information from the City of Jackson Police Department, the second Women’s Self Defense Class will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson. The...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Judge talks about benefits of Recovery Court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Judge Don Allen spoke at a local organization’s meeting on Monday. The judge made a guest appearance at the Old Hickory Rotary Club meeting in the DoubleTree Hotel. While at the meeting, the judge spoke about Recovery Court and its benefits. Recovery Court is a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 11-23-22

Crime Stoppers wants you and yours to be safe this holiday season. Christmas is right around the corner and so is every opportunistic criminal, just waiting to take all those Christmas gifts out of your vehicle. So, put them in the trunk or at least cover them up with something because if you don’t, you won’t be having a very merry Christmas.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington man arrested for sale and delivery of heroin, fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An investigation into the local distribution of heroin and fentanyl has led to the arrest of a Lexington man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 38-year-old Daniel O’Guin was taken into custody on Tuesday on multiple drug charges. According to the TBI, agents and investigators...
LEXINGTON, TN
WREG

Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Emily Springfield-Brown, DDS

Celebration of Life for Dr. Emily Springfield-Brown, 50 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Saint Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 282 Middleton Street, Jackson, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at the Church on...
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs

The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
BRIGHTON, TN

