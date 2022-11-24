ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Harbor Springs showcased on Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas'

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of towns across the U.S. try to show off their holiday spirit every winter. But only five were picked by Hallmark as examples of what the Christmas spirit looks like. And this year, one of those towns is right here in northern Michigan. For...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Two hunters rescued after falling into Manistee River

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two hunters are safe after being rescued from the Manistee River. A water rescue team and medical crews responded to Rainbow Jim's Boat Launch at Fife Lake around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Another story: K9 helps track down lost 80-year-old hunter. While patrolling the area,...
FIFE LAKE, MI
MDHHS to host virtual 'baby fairs' for new and expecting families

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will host three virtual 'baby fairs' in December for new and expecting families. The virtual events will provide families with opportunities to learn about available resources as well as health and safety information. The events...
MICHIGAN STATE
Toy Bus highlights week of events supporting Toys for Tots

Toy donation events take center stage this week when Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works to help area children have a great holiday season this year. The campaign has announced a series of events to encourage toy donations. In addition to over 100 drop off locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties, organizers have slated events to make toy donations easier.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
TART Trails to host Giving Tuesday fundraiser

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – TART Trails announced that Timber Ridge Resort will match up to $8,000 of donations to TART Trails on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as the start of the charitable contribution season, TART Trails said. Another story: TART...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MDHHS files motion to dismiss appeal of Iron Pig ruling

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A legal battle began between the Michigan Department of Heatlh and Human Services and the Iron Pig Smokehouse after the restaurant decided to stay open during beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. On Monday, MDHHS filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss their appeal from...
Resigned Oxford School Board members claim school district failed to use safety protocols

OXFORD, Mich. - Two former Oxford school board members spoke out Monday after resigning following the events of a tragic shooting last November. Former President of the Oxford School Board Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, Former Oxford School Board Treasurer, held a news conference on Monday, November 28, to share with the public what they know, what what they were allegedly told they could not share while on the school board.

