Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Harbor Springs showcased on Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas'
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of towns across the U.S. try to show off their holiday spirit every winter. But only five were picked by Hallmark as examples of what the Christmas spirit looks like. And this year, one of those towns is right here in northern Michigan. For...
UpNorthLive.com
Two hunters rescued after falling into Manistee River
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two hunters are safe after being rescued from the Manistee River. A water rescue team and medical crews responded to Rainbow Jim's Boat Launch at Fife Lake around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Another story: K9 helps track down lost 80-year-old hunter. While patrolling the area,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan mail carriers to work long hours to keep up with holiday demand
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading into December, mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service will be delivering in many communities throughout Michigan as early as 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. "The holidays are a time people send their best well wishes and seasons tidings sealed in greeting cards and...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS to host virtual 'baby fairs' for new and expecting families
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will host three virtual 'baby fairs' in December for new and expecting families. The virtual events will provide families with opportunities to learn about available resources as well as health and safety information. The events...
UpNorthLive.com
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. — A man was escorted out by police Monday morning during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met on November 28 in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was...
UpNorthLive.com
Toy Bus highlights week of events supporting Toys for Tots
Toy donation events take center stage this week when Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works to help area children have a great holiday season this year. The campaign has announced a series of events to encourage toy donations. In addition to over 100 drop off locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties, organizers have slated events to make toy donations easier.
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trails to host Giving Tuesday fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – TART Trails announced that Timber Ridge Resort will match up to $8,000 of donations to TART Trails on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as the start of the charitable contribution season, TART Trails said. Another story: TART...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS files motion to dismiss appeal of Iron Pig ruling
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A legal battle began between the Michigan Department of Heatlh and Human Services and the Iron Pig Smokehouse after the restaurant decided to stay open during beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. On Monday, MDHHS filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss their appeal from...
UpNorthLive.com
TC St. Francis struggles in second half of state finals loss to Jackson Lumen Christi
DETROIT -- Traverse City St. Francis was back in familiar territory in the state championship game at Ford Field and for one half it looked like the Glads were ready to add another title to the trophy case. Seniors Joey Donahue and Wyatt Nausadis each punched in first half scores...
UpNorthLive.com
Resigned Oxford School Board members claim school district failed to use safety protocols
OXFORD, Mich. - Two former Oxford school board members spoke out Monday after resigning following the events of a tragic shooting last November. Former President of the Oxford School Board Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, Former Oxford School Board Treasurer, held a news conference on Monday, November 28, to share with the public what they know, what what they were allegedly told they could not share while on the school board.
Comments / 1