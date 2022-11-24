Read full article on original website
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
Gwinnett man in critical condition arrested in domestic murder and suicide attempt
(Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has obtained felony warrants for the arrest of Michael Jason Marin, 44, for aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the death of his wife, Desiree Ann Jean Maran, 44. He remains in the hospital in a critical condition after an unsuccessful suicide attempt following the alleged murder.
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
‘I don’t have him no more’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — There were waves of emotion during a Sunday night vigil for family and friends of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles was shot and killed Saturday on the 17th Street bridge. Charles had been caught up in a dispute between a group of friends.
13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police. DeKalb County police said officers responded around...
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
Police investigating homicide in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they responded to the area of Pahaska Court near Stagecoach Road in Ellenwood. A Channel 2 viewer...
Man dead after early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in southeast Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police say they arrived in the 100 block of Campbell Street at around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near Atlantic Station on Saturday evening. Police responded to 1371 Market St. after reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. “A...
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
