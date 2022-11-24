ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Better Business Bureau offers tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau is offering tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday. The movement got started in 2012 as a way to encourage the public to help causes that were closest to their hearts. The Better Business Bureau said Giving Tuesday has helped to raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving around the world.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish

Geismar, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School System is planning to host a student well-being event on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the event will take place at the Dutchtown High School cafeteria located at 13165 LA73. All middle and high school students in the Ascension Parish School System are encouraged to attend between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul and Holiday Helpers are giving thanks in a huge way this year—they're feeding those most in need with hot meals this Thanksgiving, and they've been busy all morning long preparing those meals for more than 2,500 people in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

How to prevent a burn injury on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people making hot meals, you need to be careful. Doctors said cooking is the main cause of home fires any time of the year and is also very common on Thanksgiving. Since there is a higher risk of injury and death from kitchen fires during the holiday, we talked to an expert about prevention.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion, and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs, and get a degree in it. It’s called ‘traditional music,’ and you can hear the music as you walk down the hall at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing man with Dementia found safe, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a missing man with Dementia has been found safe. Officials said that Paul Pearson, 54, went missing on Sunday, Nov. 27, after he was captured on surveillance video at an apartment complex around 1:09 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

