Illinois State

WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State's Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area

CHICAGO - Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter. Highs reach the mid...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access

Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a "clear and present danger" to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is "imminent."
ILLINOIS STATE

