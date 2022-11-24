Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Amber Alert system marks 20 years; more than 1,100 children saved nationwide
CHICAGO - A milestone anniversary, as it has been 20 years since the first Amber Alert was broadcast in Illinois. Since the messages began, the Illinois Amber Alert system has helped recover 67 abducted or missing children and indirectly found 22 more. The Amber Alert system is named after 9-year-old...
Illinoisans Have Less Than One Week To Renew Their Driver's License and ID Card
Following numerous extensions over the course of the past two years, the final deadline for Illinois residents to renew their driver's license or ID card is just days away. Illinoisans have until Thursday, Dec. 1 to renew their license or ID card, marking the end of the final deadline extension issued by Jesse White.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park.
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Just Over a Week Away
After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon. Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal,...
fox32chicago.com
400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings bound for Illinois seized by border patrol
CHICAGO - Border officers in Missouri spotted 422 fake Super Bowl championship rings that arrived from China and were headed to Illinois earlier this month, authorities said Monday. The rings were seized on Nov. 11 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel in St. Louis. They each bore the image...
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
fox32chicago.com
Former Virginia state trooper 'catfished' teen girl before murdering California family: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A former Virginia state trooper was killed in a shootout with deputies after he traveled across the country and allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl he "catfished" online, police said. According to California officials, the crime spree began shortly after 11 a.m. on...
UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
fox32chicago.com
Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area
CHICAGO - Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter. Highs reach the mid...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
Is It Against the Law to Warm Your Car Up in Illinois? Yes, But
I think it's safe to say that most of us have warmed our vehicles up during the winter months without being in it and not given it a second thought. Did you know that technically you're breaking the law in Illinois, but that includes a very big "but". This topic...
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access
Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
977wmoi.com
Jesse White Issues Reminder that the Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension Ends Dec. 1, 2022
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to end Dec. 1, 2022. White initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address the high customer volume caused...
