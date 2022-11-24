Read full article on original website
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE RAW (11/21/22) – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. * AEW...
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
PWMania
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
PWMania
WATCH: Thanksgiving Edition Of Being The Elite (Full Episode)
This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 11/23/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS last Wednesday drew 880,000 viewers. Due to the holiday, the figures are only now being released. This represents an increase of 7.58% over the previous week’s episode, which drew 818,000 viewers for...
PWMania
WWE RAW Opener Revealed, First Hour To Be Commercial-Free, Dexter Lumis
Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of RAW. Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced that The Man will open tonight’s RAW broadcast in her return to the red brand. Saxton also stated that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free.
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
PWMania
Several WWE Superstars Pulled From Independent Event
Several WWE superstars were pulled from an independent event this weekend as part of the Wrestlecade convention. It included appearances by various wrestlers and legends, as well as live events. WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux were all pulled from Wrestlecade as a precaution in case they...
PWMania
Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Backstage Over Unplanned Spot at WWE Survivor Series
When Roman Reigns returned to backstage following the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match, he was reportedly not too pleased. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was “visibly upset” following the main event. The rumor going around the company is that Reigns was upset with a “unplanned spot” in the match with Kevin Owens.
PWMania
Finn Balor Talks About Rhea Ripley Having The “It” Factor, Dominik Mysterio
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the “it” factor as a performer.
PWMania
Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
PWMania
Indy Star Jai Vidal Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has signed another free agent to a long term deal. Indy star Jai Vidal has confirmed that he has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Vidal confirmed the signing while he was a guest on Outsports’ LGBT In The Ring podcast. “I can’t even put into...
PWMania
AEW Star Explains Why He Has Cut Ties With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
