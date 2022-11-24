As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.

AVON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO