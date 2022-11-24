Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Volusia residents line up to get disaster assistance at one-day pop-up center in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A one-day-only disaster assistance center opened in New Smyrna Beach on Monday morning, and dozens of people lined up for hours to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration. The pop-up center was a one-stop shop for those seeking...
fox35orlando.com
'I just banged on the window': Port Orange woman recalls Hurricane Ian rescue
Margaret Vazquez-Patterson has lived in Port Orange for 25 years, but now it's a shell of what it used to be after flooding from Hurricane Ian. She recalls banging on the window as flood waters rose to get the attention of a sheriff's deputy, who helped her.
mynews13.com
Stinky situation: Many Lake Co. residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
Bay News 9
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash at the Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department said it is responding to a helicopter crash that happened near the Space Coast Regional Airport. TFD said that units responded, where a helicopter was found on its side. Crews said that the crash was due to partial engine failure. There were...
ormondbeachobserver.com
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance
Hurricane Ian survivors who suffered damage to their property now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12, 2023, for residents in various counties, including Volusia County. There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
WFTV
‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall
VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...
aroundosceola.com
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
WSFA
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
fox35orlando.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022
The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
