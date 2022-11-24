Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

JCSD officials said the suspect suffered multiple gunshots wounds after barricading himself inside a home. He was initially taken to SCRMC, but he was later transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with apparent serious injuries.

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy was captured at the home on Riley Johnson Road.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, the unidentified suspect has been transported to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment for one or more gunshot wounds.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Authorities in Jones County said a deputy was shot and wounded on Wednesday, November 23.

The shooting happened on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson community.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, the suspected shooter may still be inside the home.

The injured deputy was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. Officials said the deputy is awake and alert.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Residents have been advised to avoid the area.

