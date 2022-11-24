ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Health officials advise COVID, flu testing before holiday season

By DAVID BELMONDO
With many people planning to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, health officials are concerned about the spread of COVID-19, especially among unvaccinated people.

With the holiday season upon us, family and friends gathering together will be commonplace. There are several “testing teams” spread out throughout Pennsylvania and ready to make sure you’re COVID-free.

Despite what some may think, health officials said we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“COVID is not gone, COVID is still here. We are in the middle of the flu season and the synergy is never good, so we want to keep the community safe,” said Aicho Monoyajo RN, team leader.

Free COVID-19/flu testing offered at PennWest Edinboro

One of the testing facilities was at PennWest Edinboro campus, where AMI provided free covid tests. This testing was open to the public and was aimed at detecting COVID-19 and the flu.

With friends and family getting together, you’ll want to stay safe and keep those around you safe as well.

“We’re going with family and friends. We have a new baby in the family. We’re of the age where we want to stay safe. My husband has a pre-existing condition, and there is no sense taking a chance with people we love,” said Margo Roberts, getting tested for COVID-19 and the flu.

“If you need to travel, if you were exposed and want to make sure you’re not contaminated. If you are just trying to keep the people your going to spend time with safe,” Monoyajo added.

Right now, there are a reported 10 patients at area hospitals who were tested and found to have covid.

And as you gather this holiday season be aware of your surroundings and give some distance to those who are not vaccinated.

