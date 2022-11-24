Read full article on original website
City of Sioux Falls shares winter weather reminders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the season’s first snowfall in the forecast, the City of Sioux Falls reminds residents on how to prepare for and respond to winter weather. Sign up for City snow alerts. City officials will declare a snow alert for plows to clear...
Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.
Washington Pavilion announces upcoming holiday activities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion. The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie, and more. “This truly is the most wonderful...
Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is having their annual Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event this coming Saturday at Sioux Falls Ford. The event gets gifts for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. We learned more about it from the event organizer on Monday morning.
Lava’s Coffee bringing brewing seasonal drinks for Harrisburg community
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laura Klenk opened Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg 7 years ago. While the shop always makes special items for the holidays this year, Klenk and her staff are going all out with seasonal treats made fresh every day. ”Homemade caramels, crème de mint bars,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.
Plow crews ready for first snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The anticipated snow fall this week means soon, snow plows will be back on the road in the area. Crews have been getting ready for their first call of the year. It’s nearly snow season in Sioux Falls. That means plows on the...
DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced. Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
Coats & Car Seats - Health officials reminding parents about car seat safety during holiday travel season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the weather cools down and more families hit the road for the holidays, health officials are reminding parents about car seat safety. Officials say parents should opt for lighter coats for kids while they’re in a car seat, allowing for a more snug and secure fit for the harness.
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild today, but taste of winter soon to return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- What spectacular weather we have had the past few days, with yesterday being the warmest with highs in the 50s and 60s. We have one more mild day ahead before a cold front drops temperatures back closer to normal, then we’ll drop even more after Monday and introduce a chance of snow as well.
Children’s Inn opens new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday. The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many Americans make shopping a tradition on Black Friday, others prefer to watch football. And today, there was more than the just the American game to for fans to feast. More than hour before the U.S. played England in World Cup soccer,...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
Public input welcomed at South Veterans Parkway EA Open House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to give their input on the South Veterans Parkway Supplemental Environmental Assessment at a public open house. According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the public open house will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, located at 1201 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Funeral arranged for Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A funeral has been arranged for the Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain had been in hospice care at the Dougherty House before passing on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 79. The Bishop had suffered significant medical complications in recent weeks.
Jackrabbits use byes for rest and rehab ahead of playoff date with Delaware
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team begins their FCS Playoff run next Saturday and, thanks to getting a bye as a seeded team on top of their regular season bye, it’ll be the first time in three weeks that SDSU will be taking the field.
