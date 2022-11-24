It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!

