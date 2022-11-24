Read full article on original website
WBBJ
UT Gardens Jackson continues annual amaryllis sale Tuesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for some color to brighten those gray winter days, or seeking the perfect gift for the floral fanatic in your life, you may be in luck this week. UT Gardens – Jackson is hosting the second part of their annual amaryllis sale...
WBBJ
Gift of hearing: Local clinic to giveaway free pair of premium hearing aids
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local clinic is helping to give the gift of hearing this holiday season. West Tennessee ENT Clinic has launched “The Sounds of Christmas” – an opportunity for one individual to win a free pair of premium hearing aids. If you know someone...
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
WBBJ
Sales continue in Jackson with Small Business Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. —Many shoppers were enjoying the holiday deals on Black Friday, and some of that shopping continued into Saturday with small businesses having their special deals. The holiday season is now in full swing. Local stores celebrated Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that...
WBBJ
Entrants sought for upcoming Christmas parade in Paris
PARIS, Tenn. — An upcoming Christmas parade is looking for creative entrants. According to a news release, the annual Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is coming on Saturday, December 10. The release says that, typically, the parade sees creative floats ranging from golf carts and ATVs, to marching and...
readtheleader.com
Parsons Christmas Parade changes date
It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!
WBBJ
Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event. The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer. There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with...
WBBJ
A special holiday pageant returns to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local city holds an annual Christmas pageant. The annual Miss Christmas Spirit Pageant was held Sunday. Member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club, Gil Fletcher, gives some more information on the event. “It’s representing and supporting the Boys and Girls...
WBBJ
New library brings reading opportunities to Jackson youth
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization has a special book event. The Jackson, TN Chapter of Jack and Jill of America had a library dedication and book giveaway Sunday. This library is designed to serve the Allenton Heights community. The library books focus on children’s books and around 10...
WBBJ
Emily Springfield-Brown, DDS
Celebration of Life for Dr. Emily Springfield-Brown, 50 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Saint Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 282 Middleton Street, Jackson, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at the Church on...
WBBJ
Additional information on LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery
Several small businesses in Jackson took part in the annual Small Business Saturday. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news had the opportunity to check out some of the fun. LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery were two of those area businesses and vendors participating. To find out more information on these great...
WBBJ
2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
WBBJ
Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program
CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others. According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS. The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on...
WBBJ
Kenneth “Ken” McDaniel
Kenneth “Ken” McDaniel, age 96 of Paris, formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Eiffel Gardens Assisted Living in Paris. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home with longtime friend, Fate Britt and Masonic Chaplain, Eddie Martin conducting. Burial will follow the service in Poplar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, after 11:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M.
WBBJ
JPD searches for suspect in north Walmart shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a dispute between employees in a local Walmart turned violent. At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, police say two employees at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson got into an altercation in an employee-only freezer. The situation turned physical and one employee...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
WBBJ
JPD offers women’s self defense class
JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is helping local women learn to defend themselves. According to information from the City of Jackson Police Department, the second Women’s Self Defense Class will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson. The...
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
WBBJ
Suspects lead officers on lengthy pursuit in Chester Co.
HENDERSON, Tenn. — We begin tonight with Chester county officers apprehending suspects after a more than 4 hour pursuit. Saturday afternoon, we received a message from a tipster about a possible police chase in Henderson. During the day on Saturday, police got a call about a possible stolen vehicle...
