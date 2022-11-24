Read full article on original website
Police looking for man accused of shooting, injuring person at Nashville laundromat
The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.
WSMV
Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
WSMV
Kwik Sak clerk killed after shooting in Hermitage, two suspects in custody
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are pursuing leads after the fatal shooting of a Kwik Sak gas station employee. Metro Police said one of the two young male suspects fatally shot the clerk that was standing behind the counter at 4890 Lebanon Pk. just after 4 p.m.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies
November 28, 2022 – Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups that occurred this morning, one on Hillside Drive and two on Banjo Street. The first...
Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver who drugs victims
Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
WSMV
Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
The Oakland Press
Driver dead, female remains found in trunk after police shooting in Dearborn
On Sunday afternoon the Dearborn Police Department attempted to stop a car that was suspected in an out of state kidnapping, which turned into a deadly shootout. According to the Michigan State Police, a stop near Tireman and Normile at about 2 p.m. turned deadly when the driver of the car fled the area.
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
Multiple shots fired during funeral service in Bordeaux, one person injured
WSMV
Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine
