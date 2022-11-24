ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies

November 28, 2022 – Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups that occurred this morning, one on Hillside Drive and two on Banjo Street. The first...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine

A charter bus caught fire on I-40. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department provided pictures of the individuals and the car involved in the incident. Your submitted Halloween costume photos. Tennessee hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT. A gallery of NICU babies...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy